The GSMA announced several additions to the Mobile World Congress Americas event line-up, including new speakers in the conference programme, additional participating companies and exhibition experiences, and new programmes and events. The show will take place in the Los Angeles Convention Center from September 12 -14, 2018.

“With its new location in Los Angeles, this year’s event – our second in North America – shifts the focus to the intersection of mobile with content, entertainment and media,” said Michael O’Hara, chief marketing officer, GSMA. “This is an exciting and transformative time for the industry, as evidenced by recent merger and acquisition activities to create truly integrated communications providers. Mobile is becoming the preferred way of consuming entertainment content, and the 2018 Mobile World Congress Americas will convene decision makers from across these industries to explore the opportunities and challenges in this new converged world.”

New keynote speakers announced

The GSMA announced several new speakers for the Mobile World Congress Americas keynote programme, with executives representing mobile, sports and entertainment organisations, including:

Dan Beckerman, president and CEO, AEG David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility & Entertainment David Hagan, chairman and CEO, Boingo Wireless Michael Sievert, president and COO, T-Mobile Ronan Dunne, group president, Verizon Wireless

Rick Fox, entrepreneur, actor and Former LA Laker

These executives join previously announced keynote speakers:

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman, Bharti Enterprises and chairman, GSMA Meredith Attwell Baker, president and CEO, CTIA Mats Granryd, director general, GSMA Richard Plepler, chairman and CEO, HBO Seleta Reynolds, general manager, Los Angeles Dept. of Transportation Rajeev Suri, president and CEO, Nokia Tim Baxter, president and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America Marcelo Claure, executive chairman, Sprint and Chairman, CTIA

In addition to the keynote programme, the Mobile World Congress Americas conference will address an array of topics including 5G and next-generation networks; artificial intelligence (AI); sports, entertainment and media; immersive content; connected vehicles; the digital consumer; the Fourth Industrial Revolution; regulation and policy; privacy and security; sustainable development and smart cities, among others.

Recently confirmed conference speakers include:

SameepTandon, CEO and co-founder, Drive.ai Lesley Young, global director, growth at workplace, Facebook Ronalee Zarate-Bayani, CMO, Los Angeles Rams Soma Velayutham, head of Global Industry Development, AI and Deep Learning, NVIDIA Kevin Crull, chief strategy and business development officer, Sprint Maryanne Morrow, CEO, SurgeXLR and 9th Gear Technologies Angela Shen-Hsieh, director, Predicting Human Behavior, Telefónica Dr. Rosanna Chan, founder, Therefore Molly Battin, EVP, Global CCO and CMO, Turner Nicola Palmer, chief network officer, Verizon Wireless

For more information on the conference programme, including the agenda and keynote speakers,

Latin America media and Convergent Services Summit confirmed

Inspired by recent consolidation activity in the industry, the Latin America Media and Convergent Services Summit will focus on the future of mobile and content distribution across the region, addressing key issues facing operators and the wider ecosystem, including innovation and investment, business cases and partnership opportunities for convergent services, and regulatory considerations, among others. Featuring keynotes, presentations and panel sessions, the Latin America Media and Convergent Services Summit will take place on Thursday, September 13.

The first speakers confirmed for the Summit include:

Tomas Genenari, executive vice president, Businesau Martin Gallone, global digital director, Millicom Rosarlesteros-Casas, founder and CEO, VR Americas Michele Edelman, executive vice president, Marketing and Content Strategy, Vubiquity

For more information,

Additional exhibitors, sponsors and partners confirmed for 2018

The GSMA announced new participating companies at Mobile World Congress Americas including AT&T, NBC Universal and Spirent. These brands join previously announced companies including Accenture, American Express OPEN, ARM, Cisco, Dell, Ericsson, G+D Mobile Security, Gemalto, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Infosys, JMA Wireless, Mastercard, Mavenir, McAfee, Nokia Solutions, Samsung Networks, Sprint, Synchronoss, Syniverse, TELUS, Verizon Wireless and VMware and more at this year’s Mobile World Congress Americas.

On the show floor, country and regional pavilions will feature companies, products and services from around the world, including Canada, China, Finland, France, India, Ireland, South Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Attendees visiting the pavilions will be able to explore and experience the latest cutting-edge technologies and innovations from the regions.

Another major exhibit floor attraction area is the IoT Zone, with interactive demonstrations and connected products from KORE, Microsoft, the Open Network Foundation, Pycom, Sitch Ai, U-blox and many other exhibiting companies. The IoT Zone will showcase the role 5G plays in the IoT, enabling connectivity across diverse, real-world applications for consumers and enterprises, including health and wellness, fleet management, autonomous vehicle experiences and more.

Also on the show floor, the NEXTech Zone will feature new and established companies that are disrupting today’s ecosystem including Asocs, Mimosa Networks, Sunitor, Syncleo and others. NEXTech will demonstrate the use of next-generation technology, such as AI, augmented reality, virtual reality and robotics, in everyday scenarios including in hospitals, homes and schools, to name a few. For more information on the Mobile World Congress Americas exhibition, click here.

Cisco has joined as the headline sponsor for the show's IoT and 5G Industry Theme, while NBCU Code is headline sponsor of the CMO Industry Theme. CBS Interactive, LinkedIn and the Wall Street Journal have signed on as official media partners for Mobile World Congress Americas, alongside Fortune. For more information on sponsors and partners,

New speakers, partners for 4YFN startup event

Over the three event days, the 4YFN Startup Event will provide an opportunity to connect international startups, investors and large corporations. A highlight of 4YFN is the 4YFN Stage, which will host the startup and innovation programme, startup pitching sessions, the exclusive investors networking programme, 4YFN Americas 2018 Awards finals, and the 4YFN Talk Series.

The first 4YFN Startup Event speakers include:

Yossi Vardi, 4YFN event chairman Edith Yeung, partner, 500 Startups Michelle Klein, senior marketing director, North America and Global, Facebook Jonathan Perelman, head of Digital Ventures, ICM Partners Dan Shiebler, Machine Learning Modeling engineer, Twitter Cortex

Rivetz has been confirmed as the 4YFN Silver Sponsor; additional 4YFN partners include Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures, Expert Dojo, Grid110, Qualcomm Ventures, Tech in Motion and Verify Investor. For more details on 4YFN,

Updates for Women4Tech programme in Los Angeles

The Women4Tech programme at Mobile World Congress Americas will feature a range of activities, including a speed coaching and networking session on Wednesday, September 12 and the Women4Tech Summit, which will be held on Thursday, September 13.

The GSMA announced several additional speakers who will be participating across the Women4Tech programme, including:

Michelle Morris, vice president, Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook Hilary Gosher, managing director, Insight Venture Partners AnarghyaVardhana, principal, Maveron

YoMo to attract 6,000 students and educators

In its first year at Mobile World Congress Americas, the Youth Mobile Festival (YoMo) is set to welcome over 6,000 students and educators from across Los Angeles and Southern California to a major showcase featuring more than 500 hours of unique content designed to encourage studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, art and design and math (STEAM) fields.

The GSMA announced the first official YoMo partners for the Los Angeles event, including arc, Los Angeles Convention Center, Propel LA, Star Education and Think Together. The inaugural YoMo Los Angeles will be held September 12-14 in Kentia Hall at the LACC. For more information on YoMo,

New partner programme added to agenda

The GSMA announced a number of new Partner programme at Mobile World Congress Americas, including the IDE Drone Summit, the Sports and Entertainment Summit, and the SmartDeviceLink (SDL) Connected Car Developer Conference by FordDev. Additional Partner programmes will be presented by A10 Networks, AirFuel Alliance, ATrack Technology Inc. and VisTracks Inc., Award Solutions, CBRS Alliance, Circle, mGage and Vodafone. Spanning the three-day show, Partner programmes will be held both onsite the LACC in the Theater District in Concourse Hall, Level 2, and at the JW Marriott LIVE! LA hotel. To learn more about Partner programmes, including Power Hour sessions, to know more

Get involved at Mobile World Congress Americas 2018

The official Mobile World Congress Americas Opening Party will take place on Wednesday, September 12 at 4:30 p.m. in the Networking Gardens of the LACC. For more details,

Attendees can also participate in the MWC Americas Sunrise 5K Run in the heart of the vibrant L.A. Live entertainment district. The run will start at the LACC South Hall Entrance at 6 a.m. on Thursday, September 13. For more information and to register,

More information on Mobile World Congress Americas 2018, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, is available

