The GSMA announced the first confirmed speakers for the second Mobile World Congress Americas taking place September 12-14, 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre. The GSMA also released additional details for the Americas event, including new programs, exhibitors and sponsors.

“For the first time in history, the leading entertainment city in the world will be the main stage for a mobile industry event of this magnitude – Mobile World Congress Americas will put the spotlight on the intersection of mobile with content, media and entertainment,” said Michael O’Hara, chief marketing officer, GSMA.

“There are now more than 5 billion mobile subscribers globally and mobile connects nearly everything in our lives – including content, media and entertainment. As technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain and others go mainstream, mobile will further transform the media and entertainment experience as we know it today.”

Leading executives in content, media and mobile to keynote

The GSMA announced that global leaders from across the mobile communications and media and entertainment industries are among the first keynote speakers confirmed for Mobile World Congress Americas, including:

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Chairman, GSMA

Meredith Attwell Baker, president and CEO, CTIA

Mats Granryd, director General, GSMA

Richard Plepler, chairman and CEO, HBO

Seleta Reynolds, general manager, Los Angeles Dept. of Transportation

Rajeev Suri, president and CEO, Nokia

Tim Baxter, president and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America

Marcelo Claure, CEO, Sprint and chairman, CTIA

In addition to the keynote program, the Mobile World Congress Americas agenda includes 12 focused conferences with 43 track sessions revolving around five major event themes:

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is the most complex, inclusive and automated revolution our society has seen, with mobile at its epicenter. This theme will focus on the transformative technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, blockchain and others driving the exponential pace of this technological shift;

Government and public policy led by CTIA, the “Everything Policy” track consists of robust panel discussions with leading policymakers and industry experts focused on key wireless policy issues, offering a unique opportunity to learn about how the decisions of the U.S. Administration, Congress and the Federal Communications Commission on spectrum, infrastructure and regulatory policy will affect investment and innovation in wireless services.

Innovation will examine the disruptive technologies that are redefining the industry, with a particular focus on how artificial intelligence will transform entire industries in the next 10-15 years;

Media and entertainment will address the need for instant, seamless and cross-platform access to content and services and the role of network operators in delivering these experiences; and

Networks will discover new frontiers in mobile connectivity, accessibility and innovation.

Conference track sessions will explore leading trends and technologies including 5G, AI, augmented reality (AR), blockchain, IoT, connected vehicles, sports and entertainment, and much more. Executives and industry experts confirmed to speak in the conferences include:

Edith Yeung, partner, 500 Startups

Andre Fuetsch, president AT&T Labs and chief technology officer, AT&T

Sangeeta Chakraborty, chief customer officer, Ayasdi

Alex Manea, chief security officer, Blackberry

Dr. Derek Peterson, CTO, Boingo Wireless

Fred Santarpia, chief digital officer, Condé Nast

Gunjan Bhow, SVP and GM of Digital, Disney

Erik Ekudden, Group CTO, Ericsson

Michelle Klein, senior marketing director, Facebook

Terry Hickey, Global leader, Cognitive & Analytics, IBM

Jonathan Perelman, head of Digital Ventures, ICM Partners

Caroline Chan, VP, Network Platforms Group and general manager, 5G Infrastructure Division, Intel

George Mathew, CEO, Kespry

SC Moatti, founder, Mighty Capital

Dr. John Saw, CTO, Sprint

Neville Ray, CTO, T-Mobile

Molly Battin, EVP, Global chief communications and corporate marketing officer, Turner

John Curbishley, SVP, Distribution Strategy and Operations, Viacom

Amy Karr, co-founder and CEO, Ventus Advisors

4YFN returns to the Americas

The 4YFN (Four Years from Now) Startup Event returns to Mobile World Congress Americas with over 200 participating startup, investor and corporate organisations. Located in the LACC’s West Hall, the 4YFN program offers unique activities such as inspirational keynote talks, open innovation pitch presentations, accelerator programs, community outreach opportunities and custom networking activities.

Women4Tech speakers announced

Spanning the three days of Mobile World Congress Americas, the Women4Tech program will kick off with a speed coaching and networking session a 4YFN panel discussion on Wednesday, September 12, followed by the Women4Tech Summit on Thursday, September 13. In the Summit, senior-level speakers will highlight leading practices and creative solutions to increase diversity in the workplace. Confirmed speakers participating in the broad Women4Tech program include:

Ivo Lukas, founder and CEO, 24Notion

Susanne Birgersdotter, entrepreneur and investor

Mondy Herndon, VP, Direct to Consumer and Digital, The Honest Company

Chris Pantoya, SVP, Global head of Mobile and Direct-to-Consumer, NBA

Kathrin Buvac, chief strategy officer, Nokia

Jessica April, VP, Global Partnerships and Program Management, Reuters

Joan O’Connor, director, Think Purple Ltd.

Prominent global companies participating at Mobile World Congress Americas

The GSMA announced that Mastercard has been confirmed as an event Featured Sponsor and Fortune as an Official Media Partner, alongside several other new exhibitors and participating companies for Mobile World Congress Americas, including ARM, Cisco, Dell, Gemalto, Google, IBM, Infosys, JMA Wireless, Kore Telematics, Mavenir, McAfee, Synchronoss and VMware.

They join previously confirmed participating companies Accenture, American Express OPEN, Ericsson, G+D Mobile Security, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics America, Samsung Networks, Sprint, Syniverse, TELUS and Verizon.

First partner programs confirmed for LA event

The GSMA announced the first partner programs taking place at Mobile World Congress Americas. Coolpad will host a half-day partner program on Thursday, September 13, while NetComm Wireless will lead a Power Hour session on Friday, September 14. Both partner events will take place in the Theater District in Concourse Hall, level 2 of the LACC.

Returning to Mobile World Congress Americas are the IoT Talks which provide a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share ideas about the wider societal impact of IoT. The first confirmed IoT Talks will be presented by 3Z Telecom, Athonet, BICS, CSG International and SAP.

