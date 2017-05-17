Spirent Communications Plc, a provider in lifecycle service assurance solutions, announced it is collaborating with Huawei, IBM, Infosys and Tech Mahindra to develop a framework for rapid service innovation in virtual networks.

The project is part of the Joint Agile Development (JAD) catalyst sponsored by AT&T, Orange and TIM, and is being showcased at TM Forum Live! 2017.

The catalyst project demonstrates how network functions virtualisation (NFV) and open interfaces enable radically faster service innovation with fewer resources. The project addresses the core need for rapid service innovation, streamlining and automating the process by which virtual network functions (VNFs) are enhanced, validated and then deployed to the production network.

Spirent VisionWorks supports the JAD catalyst project by providing fully automated validation of VNF on-boarding and end-to-end service layer performance. The VisionWorks service assurance controller integrates to other components of the JAD platform via an open test management and execution framework which is documented as part of the project.

For the demonstration at TM Forum Live! 2017, VisionWorks leverages this framework to interface with IBM Rational to receive test parameters for validation of newly instantiated VNFs in a pre- production environment. Once the test request is received, VNF performance and associated end- to-end service quality are automatically tested and detailed pass / fail information is provided back to IBM Rational to enable deployment or additional development.

“Working with the JAD team, we have shown how virtualisation and open interfaces can be leveraged to design, validate and deploy service enhancements dramatically faster,” said Sean Yarborough, senior director of marketing for Spirent’s Lifecycle Service Assurance segment.

“The VisonWorks service assurance controller extends beyond simple test automation, integrating with workflow management systems to completely automate VNF and end-to-end service validation. With VisionWorks, providers can move past legacy testing processes that last weeks or months to automated validation that takes minutes.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus