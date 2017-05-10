SecuredTouch behavioural biometric technology is now a primary authentication option in IBM’s MobileFirst Foundation.

IBM MobileFirst Foundation provides simple, scalable, time-tested enterprise mobile middleware, deployable on premises or on the cloud. SecuredTouch is a pioneer in behavioural biometrics for mobile, providing continuous and frictionless authentication based on the analysis of human-device interaction.

SecuredTouch technology provides a strong, risk-based, user-centric security check that keeps customers engaged, automatically delivering complete security and privacy while remaining completely transparent to the user, eliminating hassle, registration, and education. The integration allows IBM customers to implement behavioural biometrics directly into their apps without any additional steps.

Using more than 100+ behavioural parameters, SecuredTouch analyses how each person uses his mobile device, combining angle, pressure, speed, size, and patterns to continuously authenticate users.

The technology enhances the digital experience, reducing friction caused by using passwords and tokens and increases functionality by enabling more transactions in the mobile channel, reducing false positives.

Automated brute force attacks, account takeover, malware, and targeted attacks bear very strong “digital” behavioural characteristics. SecuredTouch immediately recognises non-human behaviour, catching and stopping suspicious activity before fraud occurs.

SecuredTouch’s authentication is applicable for multiple use cases, from transparent second factor authentication in financial applications to ensuring enterprise security by preventing unauthorised users from accessing corporate apps.

“SecuredTouch gives IBM MobileFirst users a competitive advantage, allowing them to reduce the friction caused by passwords and other security checks without compromising security,” says Yair Finzi, SecuredTouch CEO. “Both the company and end user benefit.”

