Oracle has announced new artificial intelligence-based customer experience apps that are designed to enable commerce, marketing, sales and service professionals to deliver smarter experiences across the customer lifecycle in real time.

The new Adaptive Intelligent Apps for CX blend first-party and third-party data with decision science and machine learning to deliver what Oracle claims is the industry’s most powerful AI-based customer experience solutions. Adaptive Intelligent Apps for CX aim to enhance existing commerce, marketing, sales and customer service applications within the Oracle CX Cloud Suite.

Adaptive Intelligent Apps are powered by information from the Oracle Data Cloud, claimed to be the largest audience data marketplace in the world with a collection of more than 5 billion global consumer and business IDs and more than 7.5 trillion data points collected monthly.

By applying advanced data science and machine learning to Oracle’s web-scale data and an organisation’s own data, the new Adaptive Intelligent Apps for CX have an unprecedented ability to react, learn and adapt in real time based on historical and dynamic customer data such as click-stream and social activity as well as inputs such as weather, lookalike audiences and Internet of Things (IoT) data.

The new Adaptive Intelligence Apps for CX deliver customised insights that improve with every customer interaction and include innovative apps designed for consumer and B2B professionals.

Adaptive Intelligent Apps for CX reportedly deliver immediate impact by embedding within Oracle CX Cloud Suite applications to support customer experience workflows across commerce, marketing, sales and service.

Commerce professionals : New AI-powered capabilities turn static journeys into smart ones by delivering targeted product and content that is most relevant to the shopper’s immediate context. Recommendations utilise account data, shopper third-party data and real-time inputs to optimise outcomes and create superior consumer experiences for both first time and known shoppers. This drives repeat visits, loyalty and ultimately revenue.

Marketing professionals: New AI-powered capabilities enable smarter cross-channel experiences by delivering the most relevant, personalised content for each individual customer, at scale. By personalising engagements in real time across all channels, the new AI capabilities empower marketers to capture attention, drive engagement and improve conversion.

Customer service professionals: New AI-powered capabilities enable smarter and faster resolution of customer issues by providing the best information in the right channel at the right time. By delivering predictive product failure, predictive account health and predictive recommendation capabilities to customer service professionals, customers receive connected service experiences that ultimately improve customer loyalty and advocacy.

Sales professionals: New AI-powered capabilities enable smarter sales experiences by optimising the selling process for sales teams and customers. For customers, the buying process is made more effortless and seamless as the right offer, optimised for the individual customer, is presented digitally or through a sales professional. Sales professionals can improve productivity by following guidance derived from opportunity analysis as well as using account engagement and next-best-action capabilities to accelerate and close more deals.



“Oracle is uniquely placed to deliver on the promise of artificial intelligence based enterprise applications and is delivering on the future of AI driven business applications today,” said Clive Swan, SVP Applications Development, Oracle Adaptive Intelligence.

“By combining first and third party data with advanced machine learning and the industry’s most comprehensive cloud applications suite, Oracle provides a complete package that helps eliminate the need for more integrations or other costly and time-consuming processes.

This enables our customers to achieve immediate value and take a smarter approach to business transformation.”

Part of Oracle Applications Cloud, Oracle CX Cloud Suite empowers organisations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives.

By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences and achieve predictable and tangible business results. The Oracle CX Cloud Suite includes Oracle Marketing Could, Oracle Sales Cloud, Oracle CPQ Cloud, Oracle Commerce Cloud, Oracle Service Cloud and Oracle Social Cloud.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus