Demand for contact centre analytics capabilities, enhanced application functionality, and the addition of new contact channels such as social and mobile contact are pockets of growth in the highly competitive, mature and declining EMEA on-premise contact centre systems market.

Companies must differentiate offerings through the seamless integration of applications, the use of enhanced traditional contact centre analytics, and new forms of analytics.

“Leading on-premises product vendors are continuing to expand their hosted/cloud offerings, both directly and via channel partners, in order to reduce customer churn to pure-play hosted/cloud solution providers,” said Customer Contact Research analyst, Nancy Jamison. “Of the major vendors, Genesys and Interactive Intelligence are the most successful in navigating this transition.”

New analysis from Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Contact Growth Partnership Service program, EMEA Contact Centre Systems Market, examines top suppliersin the EMEA contact centre market and provides key drivers, restraints and forecasts through 2020. Segments covered include inbound contact centre routing, outbound dialing, interactive voice response, quality monitoring, call recording, and analytics.

To sustain a competitive advantage, providers need to steer their capabilities toward current opportunities by:

Improving customer loyalty through omnichannel delivery and digital transformation strategies

Uncovering business insights through omnichannel customer journey analytics

Creating new experiences to foster deeper customer relationships

Adding value to all stakeholders out of combined assets

“Strong demand and growth of hosted/cloud contact centre solutions across EMEA, combined with weak macroeconomic conditions in the region, are the top reasons for declining on-premises product revenue,” noted Jamison. “However, Eastern Europe, Russia, Middle East and Africa are expected to be growth regions for on-premises contact centre systems.”

