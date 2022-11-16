Simon Broadbent of Dubber

Melbourne, Australia. 15 November 2022 – Dubber Corporation Limited, the conversational intelligence and unified recording platform for service providers and their customers globally, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Gamma Communications plc. Gamma can now provide intelligent call recording as a service, applicable for general business and regulated compliance requirements, plus Dubber’s conversational AI on Microsoft Teams.

Gamma is one of the most significant telecommunications service providers in the United Kingdom. Their network of over 1,600 channel partners will now be able to sell Dubber across all of Gamma’s Microsoft Teams voice enablement portfolio. Gamma has been a Gold Partner with Microsoft for 15 years and is one of a small, select group of providers specifically picked by Microsoft to offer Operator Connect in the UK.

In November 2021, Dubber was one of the first solutions to achieve certification for compliant call recording on Microsoft Teams. Dubber’s technical ability has provided benefits to companies of any size to ensure voice conversations on Microsoft Teams are recorded and stored in a compliant manner.

Businesses with a regulated recording need can now enhance their activities by utilising the advanced Dubber platform, which unlocks the value in conversations with conversational intelligence, and real-time text and speech-based insights to improve information accuracy, productivity and streamlined communication.

Simon Broadbent, SVP of sales, Dubber, EMEA says, “The Dubber team are proud and excited to partner with Gamma to bring intelligent conversational capture on Microsoft Teams recording to their extensive network of channel partners and loyal customer base.

“The thing about Dubber is that it is delivered as a service enabling Gamma, its customers and its reseller network to switch on and deliver value immediately.

Chris Wade

“Gamma has been at the forefront of the unprecedented adoption of Unified Communications in the UK market in the last 15 years. This partnership presents a great opportunity to further conversational intelligence innovation for Microsoft Teams users going forward.”

Chris Wade, chief marketing and product officer, Gamma, says, “It’s widely reported that three-quarters of conversations taking place at work over collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams will be recorded by 2025. That clearly shows that this capability is driving improvements in customer experience, training and compliance across voice and video.”

“We’ve teamed up with Dubber so our Channel Partners can offer this valuable service to their customers, enabling them to unlock the value in voice AI technologies through Gamma to capture critical voice data securely.”

