Richardson, Texas – Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announces to have been accredited with the TM Forum’s Silver certification for its cloud-native business support system (BSS) suite. Mavenir achieves this certification for five of its Open APIs in one single leap, putting its cloud-native BSS suite directly on the silver tier in the TM Forum’s certification program.

Mavenir’s certified APIs will enable communication service providers (CSPs) to implement new coherent monetisation and cloud-based usage/non-usage service management design patterns. These Open APIs also open up the cloud-native application ecosystem, which reduces CAPEX investments for establishing new services. In addition, such APIs enable CSPs to experiment with new services iteratively, supporting the culture of innovation, which has been long blocked by the expensive, rigid and custom developed legacy BSS systems.

Sandeep Singh, SVP & GM of Mavenir’s digital enablement business, says: “To achieve accelerated innovation, CSPs need to shorten the new service onboarding time, while keeping costs under control. Mavenir helps CSPs through this digital journey with a standard Open API-based approach, to expose various CSP functionality, necessary especially in a multi-partner environment. Mavenir has been investing in Open APIs based service exposure, and TM Forum’s Silver certification validates our commitment.”

Mavenir’s BSS suite, part of the Mavenir digital enablement (MDE) platform, provides revenue management functions: Convergent charging & mediation for 2G,3G,4G, and 5G network services with a cloud-native BSS running on any cloud; private, hybrid or public. Mavenir’s vision is to empower CSPs to unlock business opportunities by allowing novel service revenue streams and reduce OPEX through simplification of system architecture. All APIs have modular back-end microservices, and headless front-end designs, to meet omni-channel customer experience needs.

Mavenir’s certified Open APIs expose Mavenir’s digital BSS suite to external systems. APIs included in the TM Forum’s certification are: the product catalog management TMF620, product ordering TMF622, customer management TMF629, party management TMF632, and the document management TMF667. For more on Mavenir’s profile visit the TM Forum website.

