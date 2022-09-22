In its commitment to accelerate technology breakthroughs and digital transformation, Maxis is working closely with its 5G Alliance partners on initiatives to create and commercialise 5G use cases and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across industries in Malaysia and Asia-Pacific.

Since its launch in June 2022, Maxis 5G Alliance has gained momentum, adding seven new partners namely Gamuda Land, Garuda Robotics, ITXOTIC, LinkUp Smart Solutions, NOKIA, NVIDIA and ZTE, bringing the total to 23 members.

“At Maxis, we remain committed to bringing 5G to the nation, and are excited to leverage the benefits that 5G will bring to businesses in strengthening Malaysia’s competitiveness in the region. Our 5G Alliance community is expected to continue growing as it is intended to be an open collaboration across all organisations to fast track the adoption and deployment of innovation. Members will benefit from this ecosystem where their collaboration and initiatives can foster innovation and truly unlock the value of IR4.0 across economic sectors,” says Gokhan Ogut, chief executive officer, Maxis.

As one of the initiatives, the GSMA APAC virtual event – 5G Ecosystem: Unlocking opportunities through partnership – will be held on 20 September. Maxis is a key partner for the event and will gather tech and industry leaders to drive innovation, partnerships, policies, and the ecosystem at large. With APAC being a huge market with great opportunities, the event aims to be a catalyst for regional support to educate industries and strengthen the ecosystem through collaboration and advocacy. Interested participants can register for the event at https://bit.ly/5g-partnership.

Meanwhile, Maxis together with Alliance partner OMRON, are showcasing Autonomous Mobile Robots powered by Maxis’ next generation network, enabling a plant to run 24/7 with zero downtime, reduce operational costs and improve safety and productivity for manufacturers. Maxis invites enterprises to explore these capabilities and more at Maxis business innovation centre (MBIC) at Menara Maxis, Kuala Lumpur.

In another initiative, Maxis, Huawei and MIMOS are fast-tracking industrial use cases enabled by 5G, IoT, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the 5G and AI Innovation Hub at the MIMOS campus. The hub serves as a co-creation testbed for research and development and an incubator for innovative solutions, which will enable businesses to access infrastructure and facilities powered by advanced technologies. Enterprises are encouraged to go to www.5g-ai-hub.my and schedule a visit to the hub.

What some Maxis 5G Alliance members say:

GSMA

“We are very pleased to be a Maxis 5G Alliance partner,” says Julian Gorman, head of Asia Pacific GSMA. “5G is a key enabler of digital transformation, unlocking opportunities across businesses and transforming the lives of billions of people. We’re excited to be working alongside Maxis to deliver the virtual event ‘5G Ecosystem – Unlocking opportunities through partnership’ which represents a fantastic opportunity to bring together the mobile ecosystem to help accelerate digital transformation in Malaysia and across Asia Pacific.”

Huawei

Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) chief executive officer, Michael Yuan says Huawei supports Maxis in the 5G Alliance programme by contributing its thought leadership and expertise towards the Alliance ecosystem. This includes providing advice, solution classification, as well as opportunities to leverage on Huawei’s vast experience in full cycle ecosystem solution verification and management.

“Huawei is delighted to play the role of technology advisor by providing cutting-edge technology know-how through our research and development (R&D) advancements, aligning industry use cases incubation towards commercialisation, and assisting in accelerating technology adoption and innovative transformation in connectivity, IoT, Cloud and AI. We are honoured to have been Maxis’ incumbent partner since the advent of 2G/3G/4G and now towards the 5G ecosystem. The 5G and AI Innovation Hub is an example of how the cooperation between Maxis, MIMOS and Huawei has helped catalyse and drive new innovations and uplift our local tech ecosystem. We believe the partnerships cemented via this 5G Alliance programme reinforces all parties’ commitment to joint innovation, and we look forward to working together to advance Malaysia’s digital economy,” says Michael Yuan.

NEC

“As a member of the 5G Alliance Programme, NEC and Maxis will co-create smart solutions with applications across multiple use cases and industry verticals. Maxis’ converged solutions proposition is a great fit with NEC’s range of AI-powered solutions and we are looking forward to the collaboration,” says Chong Kai Wooi, managing director of NEC Corporation of Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

OMRON

“Automation and robotics powered by 5G are the foundation to factories of the future. We are pleased to collaborate with Maxis to showcase Autonomous Mobile Robots running on their network at MBIC, as well as SEMICON SEA earlier in June. This will enable smart manufacturing and empower businesses to achieve real business outcomes,” says Kok Soong Lee, managing director, industry sales, Omron Electronics Sdn. Bhd.

For more information about Maxis 5G Alliance and to become a member, please visit Maxis.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus