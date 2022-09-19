Christoph Schell of Intel

Singapore, 9 September 2022 – Singtel has announced its collaboration with Intel to establish a 5G Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) incubator that will enable enterprises to adopt 5G seamlessly, deploy applications that need low latency processing at the edge, drive innovation and accelerate their digital transformation.

Mr Bill Chang, chief executive officer, Group Enterprise and Regional Data Centre Business, Singtel, says, “Singtel’s 5G network and Paragon MEC platform are transforming operations in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, smart logistics, healthcare, retail, transportation and urban planning. With Intel, we’re collectively bringing together our best of breed knowledge, expertise, assets and ecosystem to help address business needs, improve operational efficiencies, unlock new opportunities and advance in a 5G world.”

The incubator will be powered by Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Data Centre GPU, codenamed Ponte Vecchio and supported by Singtel’s Paragon, a one-stop orchestration platform for 5G edge computing and cloud services, which will simplify the adoption of these 5G services for enterprises. The collaboration will focus on developing the application and ecosystems to deliver transformational enterprise and consumer use cases like high-definition content delivery, cloud gaming, video analytics, virtual-augmented-mixed reality and metaverse.

Mr Christoph Schell, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Intel says, “As enterprises navigate a significant digital transformation, technologies like 5G, edge, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud play a key role in helping to deliver new use cases. Our collaboration with Singtel will help accelerate use of these technologies to solve real business challenges, by utilising our unique combination of hardware and software spanning Xeon, GPUs, Smart Edge, OpenVINO and more, and also a broad portfolio of ecosystem innovations.“

Enterprises can tap into Singtel and Intel’s ecosystem to deliver their 5G use cases, including ready-to-deploy applications for rapid trials and proof of concepts for research and development. One of the first successful trials on the platform is a content delivery solution. Other ongoing trials include a video analytics AI solution in collaboration with Axis Communications, a mixed reality usage solution for realtime workspace collaboration with HTC, and energy-saving technology developed by Quanta that enables a more sustainable MEC platform for enterprises. See Annex A for details on the trials.

Singtel and Intel jointly welcome solution providers who have cutting-edge 5G applications to join the programme and the incubator for rapid trials and pilots. As more solution providers join the ecosystem, enterprises will have access to a greater range of capabilities and solutions to hone their operations.

Solution providers that are keen to onboard their applications to the ecosystem and execute joint trialswith enterprises, can contact Singtel at s-5gtrials@singtel.com.

