Düsseldorf, Germany & Belmont, United States. 29 July, 2022 – Vodafone Germany and RingCentral Inc., a provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, unveiled to the German market ‘Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral,’ a powerful communications platform that brings together RingCentral’s flagship offering RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) with Vodafone’s mobility and 5G capabilities. The solution gives companies more choice, flexibility and simplicity in how their employees communicate and collaborate – in the office, at home or on the go.

Martin Grabowski, director marketing & products business at Vodafone Germany, says “Especially in today’s hybrid world, collaboration between employees across different locations is a real advantage. Together with RingCentral, we are now pleased to offer a unified communications solution that fills a real need in the modern business world. Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral will help businesses and employees work together effectively and securely, no matter where they are or what devices they use.”

Marco Meier, area vice president, global service providers DACH, RingCentral, says “At RingCentral, we are focused on making business communications effortless for everyone. By combining Vodafone’s strengths with RingCentral’s leading expertise in cloud-based unified communications, we’re enabling people to work from anywhere, on any device, while improving productivity thanks to our open platform integrations with third-party business apps. Finally, our co-innovation and co-creation strategy with Vodafone Germany will improve workflows and enable businesses to drive long term sustainable value and differentiation.”

To support hybrid work, German companies need a secure, reliable, and flexible cloud communications platform – one that enables their employees to work from anywhere with a single app for team messaging, video meetings and a cloud phone system. Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral meets these requirements and delivers a flexible yet reliable solution to meet the challenges of everyday work. This allows employees to work productively no matter where they are.

This new unified communications solution from Vodafone Germany and RingCentral offers businesses the ability to migrate from their existing infrastructure to the cloud. This highly secure solution includes call recording, HD video meetings, and many other new features to simplify communications and collaboration. In addition, end-users will benefit from the differentiated features including AI-based Advanced Meeting Insights, Whiteboard, Live Transcription, and dynamic end-to-end encryption.

All features can be run standalone or integrated with various business applications, including Microsoft 365, customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) and helpdesk services – ensuring everything works in sync.

For more details on Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral, visit Vodafone.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus