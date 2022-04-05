As a telecoms leader, you face extremely complex challenges. It’s your responsibility to lead your organisation to optimal profitability, performance and reliability, while minimising risk and maximising scalability. However, you must achieve this amid global change, supply chain disruptions, regulatory restrictions and complex interdependencies, writes Manuel Rassi, the telecom account director at Gurobi Optimization.

When faced with such complex, mission-critical challenges, how can you make confident, unbiased decisions?

Many organisations look to their data analytics for answers. Your data can reveal what’s happened in the past, why and what’s likely to happen next. But data analytics relies on historical data – so it falls short when your present no longer looks like your past.

To make unbiased decisions for achieving your optimal business outcomes, you need to be able to take all of the complexity into consideration – every objective, every constraint. And that requires an artificial intelligence (AI) capability that can explore all of those factors and all of the possible solutions and help you identify the best way forward.

Let’s take a look at how decision-making AI – and, specifically, mathematical optimisation – can address several major challenges facing telecoms leaders today.