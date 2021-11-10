(Sponsored Information)

Mathematical Optimization can help to answer the question, “What should we do?”

As we enter into the era of 5G, the telecommunications industry is undergoing profound and rapid change.

Companies and organisations across the telecommunications value chain must be able to transform their businesses to cope with the changes, overcome the challenges, and capitalise on the opportunities created by the emergence of 5G.

To survive and thrive, telecom industry players must be able to answer critical and complex questions:

How can we accommodate and monetise 5G, how can we adapt to shifting market conditions, how can we fulfil changing customer preferences, how can we create new revenue streams, how can we manage our supply chains and satisfy demand?

To find the answers, organisations across the telecoms value chain are turning to the most sophisticated and powerful analytics tools – mathematical optimisation.

Learn how 85% of Fortune 500 companies and the world’s leading Telcos are finding solutions to strategic, tactical, and operational planning and decision-making processes with mathematical optimisation.

