Mobile operators have customers lining up for 5G to enable services from IoT to augmented reality.

The versatility of 5G supports enormous device density per cell, huge throughput and ultra-low latency. These attributes singly or together open up a raft of opportunities, but mobile operators know that they can’t address these with precision by applying traditional telecoms models such as charging per-minute or megabyte of network utilisation.

Consumption here is different and requires understanding of the value of the connectivity and associated services to the end user.

This issue of Tech Trends assesses the huge number of options, considerations and ways in which mobile operators can monetise their 5G networks.

Inside this issue of the Tech Trends Report:

Every means to monetise must be maximised by Tech Trends managing editor George Malim

Analyst Report: How CSPs can better monetise their networks with 5G Value Plane? Jim Morrish, a founding partner of Transforma Insights, explores the opportunities.

Why 5G’s value is now plain to see. Exclusive interview with Avishai Sharlin, the general manager and head of Amdocs’ Technology Division.

REGISTER NOW TO READ REPORT!