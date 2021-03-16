Global IoT connectivity has traditionally been complex to manage, with actual usage and consumption by devices being unclear. Harald Fuchs, the managing director of Freeeway, a provider of global IoT connectivity via IoT SIMs and its Connectivity Management Platform (CMP), tells George Malim that, as IoT devices help to scale up organisations, there is a need for transparency and deeper insights into connectivity.

Here’s a sneak peek of the interview:

George Malim: What does Freeeway offer and where does the company fit into the marketplace?

Harald Fuchs: Freeeway offers a one stop shop for organisations to access a wider range of connectivity providers across the globe. We are flexible in terms of which operators we work with and we have agreements with multiple operators worldwide, including A1 Telekom Austria, Arqia Datora in Brazil, KPN Netherlands, T-Mobile Magenta and Vodafone. If you source connectivity from Freeeway, you can build a portfolio of SIM cards and connectivity solutions from these five operators, fully managed by our Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) and you still have just one partner for the support and billing entity – Freeeway.

This is a big benefit for organisations which today are trying to cope with the complexity of connectivity themselves. Without us, they may need to make multiple agreements and handle multiple invoices with the operators they use. At this point in time, IoT organisations are reaching a tipping point where they scale up the number of connections they must manage.