Ericsson Wallet Platform is aimed at empowering financial management, including for people who don’t have access to traditional banking services. It will deliver easy-to-use financial services to TMCEL Mozambique customers through the ability to store, transfer and withdraw money, pay merchants and utility providers, use financial services such as savings and loans.

Mobile Money solutions also enables access to health and education services as well as helping to create employment opportunities.

TMCEL customers are also set to enjoy the benefits of improved operational efficiency in the network as a result of BSS solutions digitalisation. In addition, Ericsson Dynamic Activation will address TMCEL’s service activation needs with a single, flexible platform.

Mahomed Rafique Jusob Mahomed, chairman of the Board, TMCEL, says: “Through this partnership we look forward to working with Ericsson to further enhance our value proposition and expand our ecosystem. Ericsson’s global experience and innovative solutions will allow us to meet the personalised and rapidly changing requirements of the digital marketplace in Mozambique.”

Todd Ashton, vice president and head of Ericsson South and East Africa, says: “TMCEL’s ongoing commitment to innovation and enhanced customer experiences is proof of TMCEL’s efforts to offer benefits to Mozambique especially in the area of digital wallets. This project is a key aspect to the economic development of the nation and will also be a key enabler for connecting and supporting new emerging industries in the country.“

Ericsson BSS solutions include: Ericsson Charging System, Ericsson Dynamic Activation, Complete Virtual platform and Geo-redundancy and Multi Mediation.

Ericsson services include solution design, project management, technology consultancy, service enablement, business configuration, development and customisation, solution integration and verification and load testing and acceptance.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus