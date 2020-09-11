ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has launched a revolutionary 5G energy saving solution, PowerPilot, in a bid to help operators realise higher energy efficiency, lower carbon footprint and achieve more sustainable growth.

Taking advantage of the energy efficiency differences of various types of services, PowerPilot can deliver services to the most energy-efficient networks in real time, by intelligently evaluating service requirements.

According to a model using typical network configurations, PowerPilot can save up to twice as much energy as the existing energy saving solutions, thereby greatly reducing the OPEX for operators.

In addition to employing existing multi-layer energy saving technologies, which introduce AI and big data to save network O&M labor, PowerPilot has coordinated multiple frequency bands and radio access technologies, to further reduce the energy consumption.

By virtue of more than 500 green patents, in-house chipsets, new-generation high-efficiency power amplifiers and cutting-edge product designs, ZTE will continuously facilitate the development of energy saving in 5G networks.

