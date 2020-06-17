COVID-19 lockdown and isolation restrictions are being eased, and businesses are beginning to re-open. To supplement the approximately 100 free professionally recorded COVID lockdown messages that PromptVoice gave away in March, the specialist provider of recordings for the telephony channel has added another 40 messages relevant for organisations to use as lockdown eases.

Giving away free COVID lockdown messages was a popular initiative, with PromptVoice partners including NTA, Elite Telecom, Telecoms World and 5Rings downloading and offering the lockdown messages to their customers.

All the recordings can be downloaded free by telecoms resellers (whether existing PromptVoice partners or not) to sell or give to away to their customers.

Anthony Buxton, CEO of PromptVoice said, “Giving away more free IVR prompt recordings and on-hold messaging is a continuation of our efforts to help our resellers and the wider telephony community support their customer base during these difficult coronavirus-affected times. We hope that this initiative is a very simple way for telecoms companies and resellers to show that a telephone system can be a very effective and often underused communication tool, and not just technology that routes calls.”

A searchable spreadsheet populated with all message scripts together with the recordings can be downloaded from https://www.promptvoice.com/lockdown-easing. The messages are scripted for IVR, on-hold or in-queue use, and are available in all popular audio formats, to suit all phone systems.

During this lockdown, many organisations have found that call volumes have increased substantially. No matter how much companies may want on-line information, chat and AI to satisfy demand, the telephone remains a key channel of communication as customers seek reassurance or answers to often very specific questions. Without more call handling capacity this results in longer contact centre queues. Using the otherwise unproductive in-queue or on-hold time to communicate key messages reduces call duration and improves the caller’s perception of the called organisation.

All the COVID-19 recordings have also been added to the c. four thousand pre-recorded messages within PromptVoice’s innovative streaming on-hold audio service, ‘HostedOnHold’, that enables the telecoms channel to sell exciting new on-hold audio services for the first time.

