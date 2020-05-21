Kevin Harkenrider of Viasat

Netcracker Technology has announced that global communications company Viasat will standardise and consolidate its broadband services billing operations onto a single, global billing platform using Netcracker’s next-generation Digital Business Support System (BSS).

The Waltham, Massachuisetts-based vendor’s Digital BSS Solution is expected to streamline Viasat’s business processes, reduce operational costs and improve customer service engagements ahead of the global ViaSat-3 constellation service launch.

By moving to Netcracker’s BSS, Viasat expects to achieve better billing management, operations and automation; reduce operational costs associated with enhanced BSS efficiency and consistency; and provide customers with optimised billing, sales and engagement experiences.

As part of the BSS transformation, Netcracker will replace Viasat’s current billing systems with Netcracker’s next-generation Digital BSS solution. This will enable Viasat to reduce time-to-market for new products, centralise and consolidate core processes and systems and improve the customer experience. Viasat will also leverage Netcracker’s Hosted, Managed and Professional Services to execute this transformation program.

Kevin Harkenrider, president, Broadband Services at Viasat commented, “Viasat expects to expand its network capacity dramatically in the next several years. The ability to offer new services and gain increased flexibility with the Netcracker rating and billing manager is a crucial part of implementing our international growth strategy.”

“This program demonstrates Netcracker’s commitment to delivering an end-to-end global consolidation of multiple BSS solutions that will help Viasat meet its aggressive growth strategy worldwide,” says Rohit Aggarwal, general manager North America at Netcracker. “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Viasat and support the organisation’s ongoing business and technology evolution.”

