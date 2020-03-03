Sunay Tripathi of MobiledgeX

MobiledgeX, Inc. has released MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R2.0 for the enterprise edge. This enables private and public edge cloud integration to allow developers to deploy location-specific services.

With more than 100 application developer applications already using MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R1.0, MobiledgeX’s latest release is said to add key enterprise capabilities, addressing the emerging needs of enterprises that are deploying edge-enabled cloud applications.

MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R2.0 aggregates edge processing power across multiple enterprise on-premise and telecom network locations, and presents them through one common interface that application developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) use to design, deploy and manage their applications. It enables businesses to manage their digital operation seamlessly across distributed locations independent of underlying network ownership or systems.

Any containerised or virtualised applications developed in a public cloud that have low latency, offload, location or data ownership requirements can take advantage of the Edge-Cloud R2.0 console to onboard and deploy seamlessly to either and/or both public and private edge locations.

Edge-Cloud R2.0 is featured in a GSMA industry-wide edge network initiative also announced titled, “Telecom Operators Collaborate to Build the Telco Edge Cloud Platform with GSMA Support.” Participants in the initiative include China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, EE, KDDI, Orange, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telefonica, TIM and MobilegeX.

“Edge Cloud has an exciting potential to enable and enhance many innovative experiences for our customers. I welcome this operator initiative to take ownership of the edge opportunity by joining forces to deliver our capabilities in a federated edge service,” said Claudia Nemat, board member technology and innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “Leveraging MobiledgeX as a platform partner and aggregator in the federation puts operators on the best track to create scale, bring in the developer community and make a market impact.”

To support the rapidly developing enterprise and telecom edge market, MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R2.0 includes the following key capabilities:

Edge-Cloud Console for management, operation, and understanding of edge operations

Distributed public (operator, cloud) and private (enterprise) infrastructure onboarding, monitoring, and management, supporting heterogeneous operation through a single pane of glass

Declarative policy-driven deployments allowing ISV applications to be deployed to both public and private enterprise/regions, with seamless failover to enable high availability

Security and privacy-centric deployments to provide the ability to execute policy controls in application data at specified location(s)

“Without the battle-tested, scalable, secure compute and communications infrastructure of MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R2.0, industrial engineers would be constrained and limited by outdated cloud and networking solutions,” explains Rick Haythornthwaite, chairman, and co-founder of QiO. “Working with MobiledgeX, we provide industrial engineers with the power of AI-infused applications and digital software toolkits to push the limits of their data, analytics and user experiences.”

“We are engineering a mobile revolution in safety for the transportation industry,” comments Erik Goldman, CEO of Sfara. “MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R2.0 delivers our engineers a federated control channel and policy-based deployment so we can provide autonomous vehicles with a suite of trusted services from driver analytics and mobile safety to security and assurance.”

“Unlike cloud execution, which is designed to appear infinite and ‘somewhere else,’ edge execution is location-specific, finite in terms of per location resources, and requiring a multi-vendor, multi-cloud, multi-access solution. The MobiledgeX Edge Cloud design is based on maximising control, choice, and trust from the perspective of all participants: the application owner, the business customer and the infrastructure operator,” says Sunay Tripathi, chief technology officer, MobiledgeX.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus