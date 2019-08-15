Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum's CEO

Two specialists in roaming, revenue assurance, and fraud management are joining forces to strengthen their solutions and support for the telecommunications industry. Cupertino, California-based Mobileum Inc., a global provider of analytics-based roaming and risk management solutions, is to acquire WeDo Technologies.

This is the second acquisition Mobileum has completed, following the purchase of Evolved Intelligence in October 2018. Terms of the WeDo deal have not yet been disclosed.

Headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, WeDo Technologies is a provider of risk and business management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) globally. Founded in 2001, it works to help CSPs drive revenues, mitigate risk, and prevent fraud on their networks. WeDo’s portfolio of products and solutions is backed by analytical insights, consulting, professional and managed services.

“WeDo is a leading company in the risk management, business management and business optimisation space. The company has developed an impressive suite of technology and products that deliver great value to global CSPs,” says Bobby Srinivasan, CEO of Mobileum. “We are excited to partner with WeDo and support them in the next phase of their growth. As we continue to grow Mobileum, organically and inorganically, the addition of WeDo’s strong product engineering, customer footprint, consulting and services teams to our existing talented workforce around the world will allow us to expand the depth and breadth of our offerings. We look forward to combining the capabilities of our product portfolios to create excellent value propositions for our customers.”

Rui Paiva, CEO of WeDo Technologies, comments, “Mobileum, with its complementary business and global customer reach, is an ideal partner for WeDo Technologies as we embark on the next stage in our growth. The combined business offers our customers a richer and more diverse portfolio of solutions in the domains of Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Network Security, Roaming and Interconnect. As the mobile industry continues to evolve, this transaction will allow us to continue to invest in the future architecture, assuring the success of our customers along a journey of continuous transformation.”

Mobileum has consistently grown its suite of analytics offerings in the years following its acquisition by Audax Private Equity in 2016. Building on 18 years in the sphere of roaming, Mobileum has developed its ‘Active Intelligence’ platform that powers real-time actionable insights across the roaming, fraud and security domains.

The combination of WeDo’s risk and business management solutions with Mobileum’s advanced analytics platform are intended to create an innovative and comprehensive framework for fraud and risk management and revenue assurance for network operators. WeDo’s domain expertise will, say the companies, “enrich the combined solution portfolio and benefit Mobileum’s customers and partners”.

The acquisition serves to strengthen Mobileum’s presence globally. The existing WeDo platform and architecture will be maintained and developed for further integration with the Mobileum Active Intelligence platform. Mobileum and WeDo will have a combined team of over 1,100 employees across more than 30 global locations, serving more than 700 customers in over 180 countries.

Mobileum delivers analytics solutions that generate revenues, reduce costs and accelerate digital transformation for more than 600 CSPs across 150 countries. Mobileum focuses on key CSP domains including roaming and interconnect, counter-fraud and security, data monetisation and digital transformation.

The company is based in California’s Silicon Valley, with offices in Argentina, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Jordan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay.

Investment led by Audax

Audax Group is an alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since it was founded in 1999, the firm has raised more than US$25 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested more than $5 billion in over 125 platforms and 775 add-on companies.

WeDo Technologies is the global market leader in Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management software solutions to Telecom, Media, and Technology organisations worldwide. WeDo Technologies provides Risk and Business Management software, as well as expert consulting and analytics, across over 105 countries, through a network of more than 600 professionals in Europe, US, Latin America, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Its Risk Management solutions analyse large quantities of data allowing one to monitor and control processes, ensuring revenue protection and risk mitigation. WeDo Business Management solutions enable the automation and optimisation of numerous business processes, such as incentive compensation, collections, and roaming management.

With more than 200 customers – including some of the world’s leading blue-chip companies – WeDo Technologies has long been recognized as the constant innovator in assuring the success of its customers along a journey of continuous transformation.

