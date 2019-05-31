Andi Janes of Content Guru

The cloud Customer Engagement & Experience solutions provider, Content Guru, has hired a new chief people officer. Andi Janes’ appointment is designed to ensure that high-quality customer engagements and experiences are offered by the company as it continues to scale rapidly.

The appointment of a top-level chief people officer is part of Content Guru’s ongoing drive to build on its core values as it grows in the intelligent automation and AI space. The company recognises that a thriving team and culture are vital, and Andi will seek to develop Content Guru’s people so that they grow with the business.

With 15 years’ experience in human resources, Andi has a strong track record in assisting businesses to undergo healthy employee expansion, with some even trebling their head count.

Andi said: “Content Guru has a special blend of talent and experience that has created an award-winning platform. I’m excited to be part of the team and looking at ways of boosting the existing people-led culture, ensuring we continue to deliver the best solutions for our customers.”

Welcoming Andi to his new role, Sean Taylor, Global CEO of Content Guru, added: “We are delighted to have a chief people officer of Andi’s calibre coming on-board at Content Guru. Customer engagement is at the heart of what we do; but we know that for any organisation to deliver this, they have to cultivate and engage their own people. Andi will help us to keep progressing the culture that has made us leaders in the cloud contact centre industry.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus