Tim Spencer of Sigma Systems

Global provider of catalogue-driven software, Sigma Systems, is expanding its Cloud-First strategy with deployment of its Create-Sell-Deliver portfolio on Microsoft Azure.

With Sigma’s base of cloud customers and a deepening commitment and enhanced integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365 , the commitment to Azure is designed to further strengthen Sigma’s cloud-first strategy and unlock new opportunities across multiple industries in collaboration with Microsoft.

(Also see: Oz-based Hansen Tech snaps up Sigma to build create-sell-deliver software for telcos, media and high-tech companies.)

Tim Spencer, president and CEO, Sigma Systems, comments: “At Sigma Systems, we recognise that having real-time and always-on cloud services plays a vital role in our customer’s evolving business and operational environments.”

“Having already integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365, taking this next strategic step was a logical progression. By deploying our products on the Azure platform, we continue to strengthen our relationship with Microsoft while continually building the products and solutions that our service provider customers want and need from us.”

Steven Guggenheimer, corporate vice president, AI & ISV Engagement at Microsoft Corp. adds, “Having already integrated with Dynamics 365, we are happy that Sigma Systems is continuing to bet on Microsoft with their commitment to Azure. With Azure, Sigma Systems will continue to empower the digitalisation journey of leading CSPs around the world.”

Sigma Systems provides communication service providers, media, IoT, energy and utility companies the ability to break free and innovate more freely, enabling them to create and monetise a new wave of digital services, sell those services seamlessly across all channels, and deliver them faster and more profitably than before. Now. Not later. By deploying on Azure, Sigma continues to provide deployment flexibility, meeting service providers growing desire to run their operations on this market leading cloud platform.

