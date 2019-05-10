Netcracker Technology is collaborating with Rakuten Mobile, Inc. to showcase their expanding partnership with a keynote presentation and workshop at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World 2019 set from May 14-16 in Nice, France.

The collaboration will focus on Rakuten Mobile’s unique approach to digital business transformation as well as best practices to ensure success.

Keynote

Andrew Feinberg, president and CEO of Netcracker, and Tareq Amin, CTO of Rakuten Mobile, will keynote the event (Netcracker & Rakuten: Blueprint for Digital Transformation Success, 9:00 am, Tuesday, May 14th) with an examination of Rakuten Mobile’s business transformation. The presentation will highlight how Rakuten is evolving beyond its roots as an e-commerce, fintech and digital content provider into a disruptive mobile network operator, as well as the unique approaches adopted through this collaboration.

“Rakuten is a pioneer of e-commerce in Japan and now we are bringing that same commitment to disruptive innovation to our launch as a mobile operator,” said Tareq Amin. “The technology and expertise of our world-class partners such as Netcracker play an integral role in our new network and we are excited to showcase our unique partnership with them.”

Digital leadership summit

Rakuten: Bringing Hyper-Scale Innovation and Disruption to the Communications Industry

When: 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14

In conjunction with TM Forum, Netcracker and Rakuten Mobile will spotlight how Rakuten is leveraging Netcracker’s Digital BSS to expand its brand loyalty program and transform customer experience. It will demonstrate Netcracker’s strategic role in enabling and supporting the initiative as well as how forward-looking, innovative, next-generation service providers will forever disrupt the market.

