Openet, a global supplier of Digital Business Support Systems (BSS), has announced that Tony Regan has been appointed as VP Market Development for APAC, where he will drive the company’s continued expansion in the region.

Prior to joining Openet in 2016, Tony held various senior roles within the Telefonica group in Ireland, Spain and Latin America, including head of Strategy and Operations for Telefonica Latin America. In his previous role at Openet, Tony ran the company’s consulting division, advising operators on strategy development and execution.

Niall Norton, Openet CEO comments: “Openet has enjoyed success in APAC in recent years with major operator wins, we’re therefore investing in the region to build on this success. What we’re seeing in APAC is that operators are no longer focusing on buying BSS stacks from legacy IT vendors and network equipment companies.”

“There is a move to a more open, agile, partnership-based approach and this means that Openet is seeing significant growth opportunities. Having Tony running our market development team in APAC, working closely with our regional Sales VP and sales team, will ensure that we build on our existing success.”

One significant area of growth for Openet in APAC is partnerships. The company has recently announced new partnerships with Samsung, NTT Data and CloudSense. Tony Regan adds: “The move to open, collaborative approaches to telecoms software is driving more partnerships.”

“In the last six months we’ve implemented Digital BSS stacks with existing partners such as MDS Global and 6D Technologies. The move towards openness and collaboration is only going to accelerate and I’ll be leading our partnerships in APAC to ensure that we offer a range of delivery options and best of breed solutions to our customers and SI partners.”

Regan will be based in Openet’s APAC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company was established in Kuala Lumpur in 2006 and has grown to provide regional service and support, managed services and software development for all of Openet’s APAC customers. Openet employs more than 180 people in Malaysia.

