TripMedic, a global health service matching tourists and expats with medical professionals, presented the RCS demo at the Google stand at MWC19 in Barcelona. Rich Communication Services allows brands to create compelling, immersive and engaging services for their customers, making it easy to browse, shop and pay directly within the messaging platform.

RCS messaging is aiming at replacing SMS, as it will be similar to popular consumer chat apps like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, and also free to use by consumers.

TripMedic decided to partner with Google on this new technology as they need the stability of the telecom network whilst also adding features similar to other internet-based chat apps. Following TripMedic’s integration, anyone could directly request a consultation of choice with a doctor within hours.

TripMedic is one of the first European companies to implement the Google technology in it’s platform. The TripMedic demo is only a starting point for both companies as RCS is set to redefine the mobile communication landscape.

