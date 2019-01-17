Jaakko Tuomi of Basware

Basware, the global provider of networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, has signed a P2P SaaS deal with DNA, one of the leading Finnish telecommunications operators.

The agreement covers a Basware P2P SaaS suite and Network services including Smart PDF, e-Orders Service, CloudScan with Self-Validation Service and Marketplace Service. The contract is a continuation of a long cooperation between the companies.

“The continuous cooperation between Basware and DNA truly shows the mutual trust and that the DNA truly gets value from Basware’s always-on, easy-to-use solutions that will support their digitalisation strategy,” said Jaakko Tuomi, sales executive at Basware. “With the move to the cloud they get full benefits of Basware SaaS solution, including access to the latest innovations via ongoing updates,” he continued.

Basware offers an advanced P2P platform, which is intuitive and easy to use, supports true e-transactions, and ensures a high degree of auto-matching of received invoices against approved purchase orders. “With Basware P2P platform DNA can realise cost savings, quicker working processes, eliminate human errors, and employees can more easily act by internal guidelines,” Tuomi promised.

DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland’s largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus