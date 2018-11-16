In the race to digital transformation, telcos, ISPs and hosting providers are under intensive pressure to perform.

Telecommunications industry executives are scrambling to migrate their organisations to the cloud, convert to 5G, integrate AI, analyse big data, adopt blockchain and not get left behind.

At the same time, their organisations are under constant scrutiny to reduce customer churn, attract new customers, cut costs and grow profit margins. It is not an easy industry to be in.

But there is some good news on the horizon, if CIOs, CMOs and Product Managers stop chasing mirages and instead look right in front of them to a product already (most likely) in their arsenal – branded email hosting.