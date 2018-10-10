(SPONSORED) Gartner predicts no fewer than 20.4 billion of IoT devices worldwide by 2020. This high level of connectivity also poses a lot of new risks. Home users are becoming more aware of the modern threat context, and no less than 83.3% of the CUJO AI survey respondents prefer to get full information about device vulnerability to threats.

In order to provide home users with precise information on their entire network and the devices in it, device identification is imperative. While that is the obvious solution, it is not an easy task to find a solution that can do this job accurately and quickly.

CUJO AI data shows that 73.4% of respondents (homeowners in the US) want to know device brand, model, and type of the devices in their network. A slightly smaller amount – 61.1% want to know device usage statistics. Security remains a priority, as 83.3% of the respondents prefer to get full information about device vulnerability to threats.

CUJO AI survey included 2600+ respondents and spanned over the period of two months this summer.

