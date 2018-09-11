Optiva Inc., an software provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, monetisation solutions to communication service providers (CSPs) globally, announced that its customisable, carrier-grade Optiva Charging EngineTM is now available on Google Cloud Platform.

This new step certifies Optiva Charging Engine as a cloud-native application and upgrades its stability and dynamic scaling to handle more than 500,000 transactions per second. With Optiva Charging Engine, telcos can leverage the speed and elasticity of the cloud to process 10 times the transactions and save at one-tenth the cost compared to an Oracle deployment.

As the volume of mobile device usage and demand for data has exploded and is reaching new heights with 5G and IoT, Optiva wanted to help its customers rethink the costly strategy of deploying on-premise infrastructures. Cloud elasticity, and specifically Google Cloud Platform and Cloud Spanner, provides the best solutions.

“In 2017, we pledged to invest $100 million in research and development to bring innovation to our products. Our goal was to deliver greater speed and scale and lower TCO to telcos,” said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. “As cloud technology brings disruption and opportunity to different industries, our move to Google Cloud Platform and our results demonstrate how the telecom industry will benefit from cloud innovation and transformation.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Optiva Charging Engine became available on Kubernetes and on Google Cloud Spanner. The availability of Optiva Charging Engine on Kubernetes allows telcos to “containerise” charging and with that simplify its deployment, reducing time and effort compared to on-premise deployments.

On top of that, running Optiva Charging Engine on Google Cloud Spanner provides telcos with real technical and competitive performance advantage. This advantage leverages the database’s unique ability to automatically scale and synchronise reads and writes across unlimited nodes with low latency and strong consistency through the use of Google TrueTime API.

Google Cloud Platform, combined with Kubernetes and Cloud Spanner, leverages these proven benefits along with Google’s high-performance, proprietary network. Because security and privacy are also high priorities for telcos and their subscribers, Google Cloud Platform satisfies these priorities through its secure-by-design infrastructure. In Q2 2018, Google received the highest Strategy score for Public Cloud Platform Native Security from The Forrester WaveTM.

The benefits cloud affords telcos also enable them to shift greater focus from infrastructure to data analytics, actionable insights and leveraging Optiva Charging Engine to launch new services to market faster. This provides telcos with the opportunity to take their subscriber experience to the next level, increasing subscriber loyalty and retention.

“As the telecom industry begins to adopt the public cloud, a solution like ours that’s 10x better in speed and cost is game changing,” said Royston. “With this announcement, we are driving the change in the BSS industry by being the first carrier-grade charging engine to be available on the public cloud with Google Cloud Platform and Cloud Spanner. Together with our customers and Google, we are partnering to create the future of BSS.”

