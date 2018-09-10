MVNOs [Mobile Virtual Network Operators] have been significant market players in the mobile telecommunications markets for almost two decades. They represent between 10% to 40% of the total mobile market, in various countries, where MVNOs are established for more than a decade. MVNOs are most popular in Europe, and are quickly gaining market share in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

Although there are various types of MVNOs with various shapes, forms and drivers, the MVNOs market has been relatively volatile. Many MVNOs have not been able to stabilize their market share, and are unable to ensure continuous market presence. There are exceptions where some MVNOs have managed to gain market recognition and have reached significant business size.

In the following PDF report, Koby Lif, Head of Sales and Marketing at BillRun, explains the reasons and factors for success of these MVNOs in his point of view. The increasing pressures of the mobile industry might drive MNOs to push their MVNOs out of the market. MVNOs who want to survive and expand should consider certain strategies to preempt potential MNOs actions and solidify their market positions.

Owning their own data, customer management and billing systems, customer portal and self-care tools, and customer analytic tools are among the key imperatives in staying one step ahead. Implement the innovative, agile and digital transformation, open-source tools before your competitors and MNO do so.

