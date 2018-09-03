Daryl Raiford of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. a global provider of secure and intelligent cloud communications, has announced that it has closed the acquisition of Edgewater Networks.

Edgewater is a specialist in Network Edge Orchestration for the distributed enterprise and Unified Communications (UC) market.

“The acquisition of Edgewater Networks aligns perfectly with our strategic initiatives,” says Fritz Hobbs, president and chief executive officer of Ribbon Communications. “In addition to becoming a market provider in enterprise Session Border Controllers, it allows us to immediately extend Edgewater solutions internationally, expand our cloud offerings, and enter the SD-WAN market.”

“We project that this acquisition will be immediately accretive to Ribbon for the remainder of fiscal 2018,” adds Daryl Raiford, chief financial officer of Ribbon Communications.

“We will provide an update on our consolidated outlook for full year 2018 for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, including Edgewater, on our third quarter 2018 earnings call.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus