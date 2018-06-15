Fabio Gatto of Netcracker

Netcracker Technology announced that Vivo, the Telefónica Group‘s Brazilian subsidiary, has selected Netcracker to drive the large-scale B2B transformation associated with delivering a better customer experience and rapidly creating and delivering new enterprise services. The multi-phased program is part of Vivo’s broader digitalisation initiative and will begin with an evolution of Vivo’s lead-to-order technologies and processes. It will use Netcracker’s Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Telesales, E-Commerce, Product Catalog and Application Management offerings as well as a range of services.

Vivo, the communications service provider in Brazil, delivers fixed-line and mobile voice, television and internet broadband services to approximately 97.8 million points of access. Vivo’s B2B transformation using Netcracker offerings underscores their expanding partnership in today’s digital world.

The Netcracker CPQ platform will enable Vivo to set and manage product pricing, promotions and delivery strategies across its diverse enterprise lines of business, resulting in a better experience for its B2B customers.

Netcracker’s B2B solution will enable Vivo to improve business and operational agility. It will simplify, optimise and modernise core B2B processes by improving end-to-end visibility and control while minimising dependency on multiple, disparate systems.

Using Netcracker’s solution will also enable Vivo to reduce the time needed to deliver converged offerings, which is becoming increasingly important in today’s digital economy driven by fast-paced customer expectations. This will introduce new opportunities to increase competitiveness, retain business and meet increasingly complex enterprise customer expectations.

“B2B is one of our most dynamic and important markets, with customers expecting nothing but the best from us. As they digitalise at a rapid pace, we must evolve a range of critical systems and touchpoints such as CPQ, e-commerce and product catalog to deliver innovative new offerings and an outstanding customer experience,” said André Kriger, CIO at Vivo. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Netcracker in this multi-phased program, starting with the critical CPQ-driven lead-to-order initiative.”

“As the B2B market evolves and becomes more digitalised, optimising the lead-to-order and service delivery processes becomes vital for a market leader like Vivo,” said Fabio Gatto, general manager LATAM at Netcracker. “We are excited to work with Telefónica and Vivo on this important digital transformation.”

