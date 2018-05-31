Mr Ying Shao Wei of DataSpark

Singtel’s data analytics subsidiary DataSpark and Analysys Mason, a telecoms industry consulting firm, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a network planning application. This is intended to help mobile operators drive revenue and optimise capital expenditure.

The app helps operators allocate capacity where most appropriate by leveraging Dataspark’s Network CapEx OptimiserTM platform to analyse datasets including customer satisfaction scores, potential demand as well as network traffic and yield. Operators can choose the best location for new cellular sites or upgrade existing network infrastructure using insights gleaned from the data.

“Our collaboration with Analysys Mason has the potential to boost the financial performance of mobile operators worldwide,” said Mr Ying Shao Wei, chief operating officer of DataSpark.

“It could be a game-changer for telcos in that it can help them build their networks more efficiently and enhance their customer engagement. By using the app to distill and analyse datasets, including past customer transactions in a non-invasive manner, operators can customise products and services for specific customer segments to generate new revenue streams.”

Operators will be able to make better and more informed decisions based on the app’s recommendations. Trials on the app being conducted by a major Southeast Asian telco has demonstrated an 11% improvement on the carrier’s Return on Investment compared to current approaches which only takes into account traffic.

“This collaboration brings a practical approach to big data analytics for Analysys Mason’s clients,” said Mr Bram Moerman, chief executive officer of Analysys Mason. “With CapEx optimisation as a first use case we are confident that our approach lends itself equally well to revenue enhancement opportunities, as well as tackling next generation 5G deployment strategies.”

DataSpark and Analysys Mason are also working with mobile operators in the Asia Pacific region to support the development of analytics capabilities for objective decision making. In the future, the application would have additional capabilities to help carriers plan fixed wireless access deployment, fibre-to-the-home roll-out and 5G deployment. It will also include a feature to help telcos identify new data monetisation opportunities in sectors such as transportation, advertising and smart urban planning.

