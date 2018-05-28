Mobile subscription penetration in Angola, Africa’s second largest oil producer after Nigeria, reached 43% in 2017, compared to a sub-Saharan regional average of 73%. Penetration is forecast to reach 72% in 2023, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

Since his election in September 2017, president Joao Lourenco has set about reforming Angola’s economy, including the telecommunications sector. Until now, Angola’s mobile sector has been dominated by one operator, Unitel, with 70% of the subscription market share. The remaining 30% was held by Movicel, in which state-owned fixed operator Angola Telecom has a share.

June Sun, technology analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In the last year, the government has announced that it will launch two new mobile licenses, one of which will go to Angola Telecom, as it prepares to become the third operator to enter Angola’s mobile market. In addition, a 45% stake in Angola Telecom will be privatised. We expect Angola Telecom to enter the market in 2020.”

A number of local and foreign investors have expressed interest in a fourth license. The fourth license will be a unified license, with the winner having the right to offer fixed, mobile, internet and pay-TV services.

Sun adds, “These reforms and the introduction of new players in the mobile market should help boost competition and support mobile penetration in Angola, pushing mobile subscription Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) to a robust 13% in the forecast period.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus