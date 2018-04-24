Flavio Gomes CEO of LogiSense

LogiSense, a global provider of usage rating and subscription billing solutions, announced that Aureon, a business support service provider, will streamline its billing systems into LogiSense’s EngageIP monetisation platform.

Selecting LogiSense is part of Aureon’s continued investment towards strengthening and broadening its customer network and advancing user experience. LogiSense’s complete suite of flexible and agile billing solutions will support Aureon’s billing systems upgrades by cutting costs, boosting market share and reducing churn. Its improved set of pricing tools will accelerate Aureon’s plans to expand its product line based on time and materials pricing and overhaul its collections process.

“Our usage rating and subscription billing offerings are an outcome of our passion and commitment to deliver the most nimble monetising solutions for our customers. Aureon’s decision to modernise its billing operations will provide the company’s management with all the instruments to maintain market flexibility and remain in control of their products and processes with precision and ingenuity,” says Flavio Gomes, CEO of LogiSense.

Aureon has successfully acquired a number of companies in recent years and now operates several lines of business, including IT, retail communications, wholesale network and wireless. Partnering with LogiSense will enable Aureon to converge billing operations of each division, phase out manual intervention and reduce revenue leaks.

A by-product of our rapid growth has been disparate billing systems; consolidating them is a necessary evolution to improve our operational efficiencies and more importantly to provide a best in class customer experience. Our goal was to find a vendor who could deliver scalable, customised solutions for our complex billing needs. “LogiSense has a unique set of scalable tools that give us flexibility with our product offerings depending on customer needs. We are excited our LogiSense partnership will result in improved competencies in customer experience and will translate into bottom line growth,” commented John Vogelaar – VP of Finance and Business Operations, Aureon. EngageIP is LogiSense’s award-winning platform that provides the most agile usage rating and subscription billing possibilities in today’s climate driven by fast-paced change. Designed for the UCaaS, CCaaS and IoT markets, the EngageIP real-time solution is packed with market-verified scalability and flexible functionalities that enable companies to evolve, leverage change and discover new revenue streams.

