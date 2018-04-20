Jon Loftin, Powwownow

The rate of innovation and development of IP-based networks has sky rocketed in the last few decades. Perhaps the most successful result of this in the business world has been the extensive adoption of unified communications (UC). Pulling together previously siloed technologies such as instant messaging (IM), voice-over-IP (VoIP) telephony, email, and webinars into one cohesive package, UC has supported the evolution from rigid, hierarchical working methods to agile, smarter working that is now becoming standard business practice, writes Jon Loftin, the head of Unified Communications at Powwownow.

There are already two million companies in the UK enjoying the benefits of UC technology and by 2020 its predicted 50% of businesses will have adopted hosted solutions. Over the coming years we will see the next wave of UC become the standard for all workplaces; with even greater focus on security and supporting agile working.

Security takes top position

Perhaps surprisingly given the increasing number of cyberattacks that have made the headlines in recent years, security has not always been a top priority for business leaders. However, cybersecurity is no longer something that can be left to the IT department, and with the new GDPR regulations coming into place businesses and digital service providers (DSPs) need to have a clear understanding of where both staff and customers’ personal data and sensitive company data is stored and by whom.

Historically, dial-through fraud and insufficient security on IP extensions have caused significant damage for businesses. Fraudsters have been able to target phone systems and make calls to premium rate or international numbers. Unfortunately, those companies who have been victim to this crime are often liable for the fraudulent transactions – in some cases leading to serious financial harm and even bankruptcy.

However, looking forward to the next wave of UC, we will see fraud protection capped, ensuring it is easier for all parties to be compliant with data protection regulations and dial-through fraud becomes almost impossible. While DSPs have always had security at the forefront of their minds, we will see the even more of an emphasis placed on the security of customer and sensitive data.

Video content becomes default

Today’s employees now expect the latest technological tools as standard and the last decade has seen a paradigm shift in attitude towards more fluid and agile working processes. As such, the next generation of DSPs will be primarily driven by providing their customers, predominantly SMEs, with the tools their employees need to work in this new way.

Organisations today are often spread across continents and time zones, and need a simple, effective, and reliable method of communicating during the working day. With teams that may not ever be able to physically meet running global projects with large budgets, it is essential that communication is as frictionless as possible and that a community team feel is fostered.

One of the simplest ways to create this is by harnessing video and webinar technologies which can be accessed by everyone on the project and in the company. The latest generation of employees entering the workforce are very comfortable using video and have come to expect it as a standard in the workplace. As such, business leaders are looking to deploy holistic end-to-end solutions that will enable and support this communication and agile working, and we will see DSPs move towards providing whole 360 UCaaS suites to service this growing demand for video.

The next wave of UC will be primarily driven by the desire to support agile working of employees across the globe. With the new regulations coming into effect, and ever more focus on mitigating cyberattacks, security will become even more paramount. The new generation of DSPs looking to differentiate themselves from the competition will look to capitalise to holistic solutions for companies that support their agile, smarter working.