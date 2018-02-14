Thorsten Sauer

Mr. Sauer has extensive management experience in the telecommunication and media industries. Most recently, he has been the president of Ericsson Broadcast and Media Services, now known as RedBee Media. In this role, Mr. Sauer developed the business organically and through the acquisitions of Technicolor’s Broadcast Service division in 2012, Red Bee Media in 2014 and FYI Television (US) in 2016.

He has overseen strong revenue growth year-on-year and created one of the world’s largest media services companies serving a wide portfolio of internationally renowned clients including TV4 and C More (Sweden), NPO and NOS (Netherlands), Canal+ and TV5 Monde (France), the BBC, Channel 4, BT Sport and Sky (UK) and many more.

Mr. Sauer has a strong track record in operations and customer management. He joined Ericsson in 2001 and has held a number of different positions within Ericsson’s sales organisation and business units. He was the chief commercial officer of Ericsson Business Unit CDMA Mobile Systems, based in Sweden and Dallas/US and the Global Account manager for Deutsche Telekom, responsible for Ericsson’s global relationship with the Deutsche Telekom group across more than 15 countries. Before joining Ericsson he worked as a senior business consultant for Siemens Management Consulting.

Mr. Sauer holds an MSC in Engineering from the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany, and an MBA from the INSEAD Business School in France.

In connections with the board appointment, Mr. Sauer commented : “With more and content owners deciding to go direct to consumers and consumers increasingly consume content through digital channels, I am very happy to join the talented team of Xstream to support the growth of the business. Xstream has revamped its end to end OTT portfolio and migrated all key workflows in a cloud based SaaS model”.

