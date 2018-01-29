Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are constantly faced with the twin challenges of controlling costs and the need to make constant adjustments to their networks through the introduction of new services, upgrades to existing elements and boosts to capacity and coverage. This creates a volatile environment, in which problems with network and service assurance can result. These can have a dramatic impact on customer experience and costs, causing them to escalate rapidly.

Predictive analytics is seen by many as a solution to this problem and it is believed that it can deliver many benefits. However, the predictions that CSPs need must be drawn from a sufficient source of reliable data. Happily, CSPs have data in abundance. This rich supply of information must be collected and then converted into a form that can be processed by analytic engines to extract the intelligence it offers.

Initiatives to add Predictive Network Maintenance capabilities are an evolving field of study, particularly within the telecom domain. Learn how Polystar’s experts are striving to understand what’s important, so that they can enable CSPs to correct potential problems before they occur, particularly as the network evolves and grows.

