iDevices, the pre-eminent brand in the connected home industry, is integrating voice service capabilities directly into the walls of any room. When a standard light switch is replaced with the Instinct, homeowners gain the functionality of a smart light switch, standalone voice assistant, ambient light sensor and motion detector — all in one product.

“The iDevices Instinct is a breakthrough in the smart home industry. It represents the next evolution in our extensive line of premium connected solutions,” said Chris Allen, president of iDevices. “The Instinct is one of many innovations to come from iDevices, forever changing the home as we know it.”

With the Instinct, homeowners can not only manage connected products, but also listen to music, find a new recipe and get the news with premium sound by Soen® Audio. Motion and light sensors allow homeowners to automate lights and receive custom alerts, providing energy savings and peace of mind.

The Instinct works in concert with iDevices’ extensive line of smart home solutions and other Alexa-enabled products like the Amazon Echo. The Instinct’s lighting functions can also be controlled with the iDevices Connected app, Siri® and the Google Assistant. With over-the-air updates, the Instinct is futureproof, meaning users will always have the latest technology installed throughout their home.

The intentionally traditional design of the Instinct fits into the décor of any room, and its voice-activated LED ring lights up to reveal its hidden intelligence. As with all iDevices products, the Instinct is hub-free and compatible with iOS and Android. Once installed, the Instinct is hands-off for builders. iDevices’ Smart Home Concierge service provides homebuyers with the ability to schedule personalised setup sessions with smart home experts and receive ongoing high-touch support.

The iDevices Instinct will be available in 2018 on www.iDevicesInc.com.

