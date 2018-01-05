Martin Manniche of Greenwave Systems

Greenwave Systems, Inc. announced its partnership with CUJO AI to fight cyberattacks by providing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) an end-to-end home security solution for home network users. Greenwave Systems is the global software leader for managed services.

CUJO AI is the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that provides telecommunications companies a multi-solution AI-driven software platform.

Based on CUJO AI customer data, a typical household with a CUJO AI device has an average of 14.5 devices. These devices come with default configurations, undocumented backdoor accounts and exposed legacy services. CUJO AI blocks an average of 50 threats per user, each month, protecting home users from these external, unseen threats. CUJO AI offers the essential building blocks required to succeed in home automation, including AI network security, AI device intelligence and semantic parental controls.

CUJO AI is designed to protect home network users who lack secure devices, where over 1 million threats per day from viruses go undetected. CUJO AI analyses device behavior through threat intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing. It is the first multi-solution home automation platform offering for ISPs, with AI network security, device intelligence and semantic parental controls. This complete home security package reduces costs and delivers additional value to customers.

Greenwave Systems’ AXON Platform offers real-time edge analytics that interface with CUJO AI’s data security and parental control capabilities to enable ISPs to manage critical data and services at the edge of a network. Greenwave Systems revolutionises the way companies create connected ecosystems to monetise their networks. The AXON Platform translates communications from a wide variety of devices to create a managed service, offering real intelligence to industrial, commercial and consumer market segments within broadband systems.

“Internet security is a top concern for ISPs and their home network customers. Greenwave’s platform resonates with big carriers and we are deeply concerned about security,” said Martin Manniche, Greenwave Systems CEO and chairman.

“By integrating CUJO AI with the AXON Platform, we offer a solution designed to help ISPs protect their subscribers, who face huge threats from cyberattacks. These software solutions are dynamic, and ARM ISPs with the tools to provide full end-to-end internet security for users, even those with legacy systems.”

“The AXON platform extends CUJO AI, with its real-time edge analytics, managing critical data and services at the edge of the network so time-sensitive data can be acted upon locally, which is important for cyberattacks,” said Einaras von Gravrock, CUJO AI CEO. “By working together, Greenwave and CUJO AI form a strategic partnership to enrich the cybersecurity ecosystem.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus