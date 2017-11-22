Lionel Grosclaude of FIME

FIME has continued its global expansion with a new office, FIME Middle East FZ LLC, opening in Dubai’s Internet City, bringing their experts closer to customers in the financial services, transport, government and telecoms sectors. The region is rapidly gaining momentum with the implementation of national EMV® card schemes, HCE and cloud-based mobile payment projects, and the launch of smart transport ticketing initiatives. Customers across the Middle East and Africa region now have easier access to FIME’s full portfolio of services.

“Being close to our customers is hugely important to us, as it allows us to be responsive to their evolving local, regional and international needs,” comments Lionel Grosclaude, CEO at FIME. “This office was a natural move as the market is moving rapidly and key stakeholders are requesting our support across a whole range of technologies like EMV, NFC and TEE. With our team of experts on the ground, our customers can get the knowledge and support they need to launch products and solutions efficiently and cost-effectively.”

FIME has a global presence across the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and India, supporting the efficient design, implementation, certification and deployment of secure interoperable solutions across payments, telecoms, transport, identity and beyond.

Find out more about how FIME can support your projects.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus