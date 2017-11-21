Luca Ferraris of Italtel

Italtel, a telecommunications company in IT system integration, managed services, Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) and all-IP solutions, has launched an Open Innovation program, which will see it collaborate with start-ups and new businesses to leverage emerging technologies for applications such as Industry 4.0, Smart Cities and Digital Healthcare.

The program will see Italtel collaborate with start-ups and smaller enterprises to develop and test their solutions, with the goal of jointly commercialising them. It will initially focus on the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and cybersecurity technologies.

“Italy has a rich entrepreneurial fabric which stimulates creativity and innovative ideas, but start-ups and small businesses are often limited in what assets they have to develop these ideas further,” said Luca Ferraris, head of strategy, innovation & collaboration, at Italtel. “This is why this program is so important; it provides an innovation network and an opportunity to collaborate which is not limited to the laboratory.”

The use of physical spaces, test plants and IT resources are among the resources Italtel can offer to program participants in Settimo Milanese and Carini (Palermo). In exchange for this support, Italtel will be able to utilise the technologies and applications created under the program and quickly bring them to market.

Since the launch of the program six-months ago, 60 participating companies have already received appraisal for their ground-breaking work, leading to new opportunities in Industry 4.0.

“The scheme is a great opportunity for our partners to receive support in overcoming key industry hurdles frequently faced when launching new products and to have a platform which enables them to reach global markets,” added Ferraris.

