Robin Kent

With open source solutions rapidly growing across the telecoms industry, we’re seeing a major shift with the migration from voice and data services to an encompassing set of networking tools. Operators are moving away from traditional hardware and software systems, says Robin Kent, director of European operations, Adax, with open source solutions now viewed as a key enabler of transformation and innovation.

While open source solutions do have clear advantages, allowing third-party deployment without having to solely manage or develop the software, challenges still remain. For example, if there’s a bug that causes reliability problems or a crash in the network, how long does it take to fix the bug and who’s accountable for it? Until such industry issues are properly addressed, it seems that open source solutions will not be taking the high ground in the industry anytime soon.

How are telecoms operators using open source software today?

Open source solutions have gained traction over the years, as operators witness the benefits these solutions bring. We’re told that cloud-centric solutions, for example, can transform businesses, improving efficiency and revenue. Ingrained within this model is a competitive driving force that is fuelling the shift to open source solutions.

Yet for this shift to successfully take place, operators themselves need to take the lead and encourage transformation and collaboration across the industry. While some operators are beginning to move away from proprietary solutions and towards extended collaborative open solutions, there’s a lot more work to be done in propelling integrated open source software. In order for vendors to successfully achieve this, they need to overcome the inherent challenges that lie ahead.

The advantages and disadvantages of using open source solutions

In broad terms, open source solutions have many benefits, there are fewer operational issues and generally speaking, open source solutions are less expensive than traditional software systems. Both of which result in higher capital efficiency and scalability on demand. Yet, vendors that are still using proprietary solutions, i.e. in-house hardware and software systems, pride themselves on having differentiated products and services that enable them to compete effectively with over-the-top (OTT) players.

Thus, a more entrepreneurial and creative approach is taken when leveraging these technologies and it’s not just based on what large vendors are providing. Having said that, deploying new services within the open source community is very competitive and operators may feel competitively constrained within these confines.

To overcome this competitive hurdle, operators need to start adopting agile and service-aware software to allow for new services and compete with web-based companies also targeting the sector. With this in mind, open source software will require a system integrator to provide end-to-end quality of service and to also interwork the network’s most critical functions. Additionally, new system integrators need the financial capability to transform the market. Which begs the question: is open source software truly free?

A thriving open source community requires an investment of both time and money to maintain the software sufficiently. Typically, investment of time comes in the form of community membership, put simply, subscribers. Subscribers can contribute in numerous ways. Whether this is delivering technical support, writing reviews, providing code, improvements to fix bugs, the time invested can be viewed as a form of currency itself.

By utilising tools that others in the community have developed for free, members can overcome common constraints and save time and ultimately garner a return on investment. However, open source does not imply free of charge. Yes, open source may have changed the way in which many of us think about software and operating systems, but there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

Although open source applications have become more readily available and widely used, OpenOffice and the Linux kernel are just two examples, the majority of applications can’t be relied upon to perform critical tasks.

As such, there is no guarantee of quality and/or security when it comes to so called ‘free’ applications in the open source space and most require paid subscription for access to updates and support services. For example, Redhat Linux users must pay for support, or instead opt for Fedora and rely on support from the community.

The key barriers to operator adoption of open source solutions

Accountability and reliability in the open source space are still very much in their infancy though it will certainly be an evolutionary process over the years. While it’s clear vendors can leverage and contribute to open source communities through integrating platform capabilities into their products and services, accelerating open source solutions, how they are maintained and developed remain less so. Until such creases are ironed out, it seems unlikely that open source solutions will be taking the high ground in the telecoms industry anytime soon.

The author of this blog is Robin Kent, director of European operations, Adax

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus