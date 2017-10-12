VOSS Solutions announced that its flagship product, VOSS-4-UC can now enable users for Microsoft Teams to optimise an organisation’s Microsoft UC experience.

Microsoft Teams is the chat-based workspace component of Microsoft’s Office 365. Microsoft’s unified communications (UC) roadmap indicates that Microsoft Teams will be the combined platform for persistent chat, instant messaging, collaboration, enterprise voice, and conferencing. Its flexible framework allows organisations and groups of employees to customise the collaboration environment to drive productivity and real-time communications.

VOSS-4-UC, which has been ranked by Nemertes as the world No.1 UC operational management platform, helps customers design, deploy, operate, and optimise the most advanced UC environments, on-premises or in the cloud. VOSS-4-UC enables users for Microsoft Teams as part of the user provisioning process, as well as Skype for Business and Exchange. While Microsoft Teams is a cloud-based service that is part of Office 365, Skype for Business and Exchange services can be provisioned regardless of whether they are on-premises or online.

Users who are migrated to Skype for Business from legacy PBX systems via VOSS-4-UC can be enabled for Microsoft Teams as part of that migration process. As Microsoft adds more administrative features for Microsoft Teams, those features will be added to VOSS-4-UC.

Christopher Martini, vice president at VOSS Solutions, commented; “VOSS has been providing enterprise-grade UC migration and management solutions for Microsoft UC environments for some time now. The evolution of Skype for Business into Microsoft Teams is a logical step for Microsoft, as they look to capitalise on the tremendous amount of interest in these tools at the enterprise level.

We are excited by the momentum building around our solutions, as we introduce advanced automation to improve the productivity and collaboration of organisations around the world. Provisioning Microsoft Teams is a logical next-step for VOSS, and we are pleased to be at the forefront of the UC management market in offering this crucial capability.”

Dana Vizzolini, Microsoft Global Alliance director at VOSS, added; “There is a very exciting opportunity for enterprises that are starting to leverage Microsoft Teams. We see so many organisations struggling to communicate effectively across different locations, time zones, departments, and projects. A solution like Teams can bring their collaboration and communication efforts together into one, central location. This is a large part of why we now use Teams here at VOSS.”

