Data integration, analytics and revenue management expert, Neural Technologies has appointed former Roscom business development manager, Tarik Zilate. He joins to expand sales initiatives in West, Central and North Africa and the Levant.

Tarik joins Neural to support its continued global growth, having increased its workforce by a third in the past 12 months. In the past few years, Neural Technologies has expanded its product offerings and services, extending its reach into new regions and domains. Tarik has over a decade of experience in the Telecom industry, having previously worked for BemroseBooth Paragon in the brand protection & fraud safeguard sectors.

Speaking about his appointment, Tarik commented: “These are exciting times for Neural and I am very proud and fortunate to be a part of a company passionate about innovation with positive changes.

I look forward to leveraging my market knowledge and relationships within the EMEA telco community to help the company succeed as it enters its next phase of development.”

CCO of Neural Technologies, Luke Taylor, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Tarik to the Neural team. He has a great deal of experience in the EMEA market and will be a valuable asset to our ongoing mission to strengthen our market presence in the region.”

