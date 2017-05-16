Dialog Axiata, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad, is reported by Netcracker Technology to have expanded its partnership by using the vendor’s Customer Billing Management solution to consolidate billing across all lines of business into a single platform.

This expansion will bring Dialog’s retail and enterprise fixed-line subscribers onto Netcracker’s BSS, which already bills for Dialog’s GSM, digital TV and Wi-Fi lines of business.

The consolidation of all billing processes onto Netcracker’s Customer Billing Management solution will enable Dialog to open new revenue opportunities by offering converged services that span across several lines of business. The solution will also help Dialog deliver a better customer experience, bring new services to market faster and reduce opex due to the need to manage fewer systems.

“Consistency across all lines of business and minimising the number of systems required enables us to offer new digital services faster and provide innovative bundles that our customers expect,” said Anthony Rodrigo, group chief information officer at Dialog.

“Netcracker’s proven ability to deliver a comprehensive revenue management solution allows us to consolidate on a single billing platform and offer a better customer experience.”

“The expanding market for digital services is encouraging service providers around the world to consolidate and streamline processes, systems and applications that may have been traditionally separated,” said Loh John Wu, SVP and general manager of APAC at Netcracker.

“Our expansion with Dialog underscores this trend and validates our ability to enable the operational transformation required when becoming a digital service provider.”

