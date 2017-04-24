Nice will host ZTEsoft's 5th annual summit

April 21, 2017, Nanjing, China – ZTEsoft has announced that its Annual Summit will be held in Nice, France on May 18, 2017. This will be the company’s fifth Annual Summit and will bring together executives from major communication service providers (CSPs) and industry experts to collaborate on and learn more about the industry’s most pressing issues.

The theme of this year’s summit is: “Together, we connect to a better future.” In the near future, says the company, people’s lives will be truly digital and full of touch points that will keep them connected wherever they are. For CSPs, it is critical to transform and deliver a consistent, effortless and high-quality customer experience in this value-led market, enabling customers to enjoy a fully connected digital life. ZTEsoft believes the power of CSPs, vendors and industry players should be united to achieve digital success and connect to a better future.

ZTEsoft says it is aiming to be the strategic partner for CSPs to address digital transformation and has phased approaches to assure the success of the overall process from thought leadership, strategy & planning, readiness to go, and execution. During the event, ZTEsoft will elaborate on this transformation mindset.

The summit will also incorporate a full morning of sessions for industry analysts and global CSPs. This serves as an opportunity for attendees to communicate and network in a relaxed environment. The event also allows them to engage in thought-provoking round-table discussions and gives access to keynote speeches.

During the event, ZTEsoft will elaborate on its business strategies, key practices, and share insights and developments in cloud native, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud operation platform and its latest ZSmart 9 solutions.

For more information, go to the ZTEsoft Annual Summit 2017 event page:

http://www.ztesoft.com/annual-summit-2017/