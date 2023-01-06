Nominations open for the MEFFY Awards 2023, winners to be announced in a ceremony at MWC Barcelona

Nominations for the 18th annual MEFFY Awards are now open. The MEFFYS, has hosted by the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) celebrate innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the mobile ecosystem. They have been created to recognise the companies that have made a difference in 2022 across the MEF’s core ecosystems.

The MEFFYS Awards have seven categories:

Global connectivity

Mobile IoT (Internet of Things)

Personal data & identity

Payments

Enterprise communications

Content & advertising

Special Award: Personal contribution to the mobile ecosystem

The awards ceremony, where the winners will be announced, is tobe held on 27th February at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The awards evening will be a red-carpet event with food, drink and entertainment.

Nominations are now open at here

The deadline for entry submissions is 3rd February, 2022.

Nominations are open to all, but only MEF Members and MEF Minute Subscribers can vote.

A company can submit nominations for more than one category, but only if the nomination is for a different product, service or use-case.

MEF members and MEF Minute Subscribers will be able to vote for the winner in seven categories from 6th February. Voting ends on 24th February, and winners will be announced at the MEFFYS Award Ceremony at MWC Barcelona on 27th February 2023.

The full rules of entry can be found here.

Established in 2000, The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) is a global trade body that aims to act as an impartial and authoritative champion for addressing issues affecting the broadening mobile ecosystem. MEF provides its members with a global and cross-sector platform for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions. The goal, according to the MEF, is to accelerate the growth of a sustainable mobile ecosystem that drives inclusion for all and delivers trusted services that enrich the lives of consumers worldwide.

