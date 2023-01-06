Dell Technologies, Unified National Networks partner to boost modernisation of Brunei’s telecom network

Dell Technologies collaborates with Unified National Networks (UNN) to help the company drive growth and innovation. Through this partnership, UNN aims to boost the modernisation of their network infrastructure in-line with Brunei Vision 2035.

Dell Technologies has been engaged to deploy solutions to modernise UNN’s data centres, which are now based on hyperconverged, active-active architecture for production and disaster recovery. Using these solutions, UNN can now move to the next level of their transformation journey and be future-proofed to deliver next-gen IoT, AI and 5G-enabled services. The portfolio of solutions deployed by Dell Technologies using VxRail, PowerEdge, Unity XT, PowerVault storage arrays and PowerProtect DD Series Appliances has enabled UNN to significantly reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for their data centres. UNN has since been able to increase investment in accelerating the development of their next-gen IaaS solutions.

“To fuel Brunei’s telecom transformation, UNN wanted a trusted technology partner to modernise its three data centres, where separate compute, storage and networking made it difficult for IT to run efficiently. With Dell Technologies as our transformation partner, we are now able to deliver better and more secure virtual infrastructure to our customers,” says Daniele Cuocci, senior vice president, data centre and IT, UNN. “We are further working with Dell to enhance our cloud program by implementing additional cyber security services. It was great to see how Dell has displayed a high level of competence and knowledge while strategising and deploying solutions for UNN.”

“Dell Technologies is excited to be working with UNN to drive Brunei’s Smart Nation strategy, and help bring economic and social progress to its citizens and businesses. Our expertise in telecom solutions and in-depth knowledge of the communication service provider market, along with the strength of our portfolio, helped us deliver the desired business outcomes for UNN,” says Anothai Wettayakorn, vice president, Dell Technologies, Asia Emerging Markets and South Asia CSB. “This partnership with UNN will further focus on introducing software-defined networking through VMware NSX to support the development of UNN’s next-generation services.”

